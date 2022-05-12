Former Houston Rockets Owner's $8.8 Million Texas Ranch Hits The Market

By Dani Medina

May 12, 2022

Photo: Google Maps

A massive ranch complete with a go-kart track, dance hall, basketball court and fishing cabin has hit the market in Texas. It can be yours for only $8.8 million!

Twin Oaks Ranch, owned by the family of former Houston Rockets owner Charlie Thomas, is located in Alleyton, about 60 miles west of Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle. The five-bed, five-and-a-half-bath home built in 1980 sits on over 168 acres.

Upon arriving at the two-story, 4,135-square-foot property, you're greeted by a private gate and 100-year-old oak trees, according to the listing. Among the unique features this property offers is a movie theater, outdoor, covered basketball court, grand prix go-kart track and custom dance hall. There's also the house itself, a guest home and a 6-acre aerated lake complete with a fishing cabin.

Thomas kept over 250 antique cars in the ranch as well.

The former Houston Rockets owner died in 2021 due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Houston Chronicle. He was 89.

Take a look at the Twin Oaks Ranch listing here.

