Arrests Made In Deadly Dallas Concert Shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting at a concert last month in Dallas that killed one man and injured 16 others.

Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojie Givens, 26, are now facing charges of felony deadly conduct, according to FOX 4. Both men are accused of firing handguns during an outdoor party and festival on April 2. They fired into the crowd after a fight in the middle of the concert.

Kealon Gilmore was shot and killed as a result and Jazmine Anderson suffered a bullet would to the head, but survived, according to FOX 4. Anderson's father, Lorenzo Anderson, opened up about Calhoun and Givens' arrest:

"I had a sigh of relief (Thursday) morning, you know. I’m glad they got caught. I haven’t seen the pictures or know their faces or anything, and I was telling my wife a week ago if I could just put a face, you know, to whoever would do something like this."

No bond has been set yet for Calhoun and Givens.

In addition to the arrests, a lawsuit has been filed for the shooting. Those involved in organizing the concert didn't take proper security and safety measures for an event with such a large crowd, an attorney said.