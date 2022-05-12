Ben Roethlisberger And Steelers Have 'Bad Blood': Report

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have "bad blood" over how his legendary career ended this past season.

Gerry Gulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette participated in a Wednesday (May 11) question and answer chat in which he was asked if Roethlisberger had negative feelings for possibly facing a similar situation to longtime teammate and recent Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu in which "he was forced into" retirement.

“I would say it’s very very safe to assume that,” Dulac responded.

Roethlisberger, who hinted at retirement throughout the 2021-22 season, shared his official public decision after a 42-21 AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January, throwing for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 44 passing in his final game.

The 39-year-old ranks first in Steelers' franchise history in every major passing category including yards (64,088), touchdowns (418), completions (5,440), attempts (8,443) completion percentage for more than 1,500 attempts (64.4%) games (249) and QB record (165-81-1), having spent his entire 18-year NFL career in Pittsburgh after being selected at No. 11 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.

The Steelers selected former University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft last month with the intention of Pickett filling the franchise quarterback role amid Roethlisbeger's recent departure.