Giant 2-Story Plant Is Literally Stopping Traffic In Texas Neighborhood

A plant is putting on a once-in-a-lifetime show in a Texas neighborhood. Why? Well, it's about two stories high and it'll only bloom once before it dies.

The agave plant, commonly known as a century plant, can be found in front of a house in a small Houston neighborhood, according to KHOU. These plants are known for living for 10 to 30 years and producing flowers only once before dying, Houston Botanic Gardens Horticulture Director Fran de la Mota told KHOU.

Neighbors and nearby residents come to the house to take photos and take a peek at the tall plant before it blooms and dies. The flowers aren't going to put on a show, however. "The show is really more the size of the flower stalk because it is so gigantic compared to other plants, right?" de la Mota said.

This 20-foot-tall succulent isn't done growing yet, KHOU reported. It's growing about 6 inches a day.

The century plant was born near Garner State Park before making its way to its Houston home. It has survived hurricanes, last year's winter freeze and the Texas heat.

Take a look at the massive century plant below: