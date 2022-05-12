Here's Where To Get The Best Cake In All Of Arizona

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, an anniversary, or a graduation. But, it's also just a super delicious dessert that can be enjoyed without a special occasion.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best cake. The website states, "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best cake in all of Arizona is the chocolate raspberry mousse cake at The Velvet Buttercream in Phoenix. So what makes this cake so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"The consensus among reviewers is that you really can't go wrong at The Velvet Buttercream, but the chocolate raspberry mousse is especially beloved. "Beautiful and delicious," a reviewer noted."