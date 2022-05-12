J. Cole Surprises Fan By Attending Her College Graduation
By Sarah Tate
May 12, 2022
J. Cole keeps his promises.
The "London" rapper made good on a promise he made to a fan years ago when they first met in 2013. Cierra Bosarge, a die-hard fan, first met Cole after she called a radio station hoping that he would wish her a happy birthday. However, he took it a step further, calling her three months later to inviter her to meet in person, per Complex.
When the finally met up, Bosarge passed him a handwritten letter that expressed what she has gone through in her life.
"In the letter it says all I went through," she told the outlet in 2013. "With being adopted, my parents being hooked on drugs, in and out of prison. At the time both parents were in prison so I asked him could he come to my graduation since they can't."
Cole, moved by her personal letter, ended up writing back.
"i read your letter twice now. you are so strong, i admire YOU," he said, adding a personal challenge. "i will be at your graduation... only IF you get into a 4 year University. go!"
After working to keep her grades up and get into college, Cole kept his promise and showed up to her high school graduation. While that in itself would be a wonderful close to a sweet relationship, he didn't stop there. On Wednesday (May 11), he also celebrated Bosarge's big day as she graduated from Rowan University.
J. Cole kept his promise 🤞 pic.twitter.com/JEymKJsqAy— Cole (@Jcolevillle) May 11, 2022
She shared some photos on Twitter, posing in her cap and gown with the rapper and captioning the snaps with lyrics from his track "Nobody's Perfect." That tweet can be seen here.
"this is for all the fans that waited, the b---- n----- that hated, old hoes we dated, look mama, we made it," she wrote.
Her post quickly went viral, with fans expressing both congratulations and awe that Cole kept the promise he made nearly a decade ago. One Twitter user said that hearing Bosarge's story "encouraged me to keep moving forward," while another joked that she should frame the photo. Even Cole's manager Ibrahim Hamad congratulated her on her years of hard work.
"Congrats on your accomplishment, you deserve it!! Love to see it," he said.
Congrats on your accomplishment, you deserve it!! Love to see it. https://t.co/1JGPFski4q— Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) May 11, 2022