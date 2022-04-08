BIA, J. Cole Take Their Talents To ‘London’ In New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
April 8, 2022
BIA's knack for dropping epic collaborations is getting stronger by the day. After impacting the world with her bass-heavy "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" with Nicki Minaj, the Perico Princess is back with another banger with none other than J. Cole.
On Friday, April 8, BIA dropped her new single "London" featuring the Dreamville founder. In the song, both rappers lay down their bars while attempting British accents. The pair even traveled across the pond to the popular U.K. destination in the official music video for the song. In the video directed by Daps, BIA and Cole hit the streets of London as they perform the record.
Before she dropped the song, BIA had teased her new collaboration with J. Cole by posting a silhouette of them in front of the British flag. Shortly after their banger hit the airwaves, Cole decided to reflect on the making of the record. In a lengthy Instagram post, "The London" rapper explained how the song ended up in his possession.
"I Asked BIA to come through the studio for some whole other s**t," Cole explained. First time meeting her. We chop it up. She plays me this new song she had just did. Mannnnnnn 🤯🤯🤯🤯 in that moment I was blown away. I thought about this song for a month straight, it was my favorite song and I only heard it one time. She hit me recently and sent me the song (she musta knew I wanted to hear it again!!!) and I was just grateful to have it in my possession. When the thought and conversation came up about me adding a verse, I was excited but genuinely nervous cuz I didn’t even see how the song could be better after what she did to it. I didn’t want to f**k nothing up! I’m grateful I Ended up catching the right wave."
Check out J. Cole's full explanation below and watch the video for BIA's new song "London" up top.