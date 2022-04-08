BIA, J. Cole Take Their Talents To ‘London’ In New Song

Before she dropped the song, BIA had teased her new collaboration with J. Cole by posting a silhouette of them in front of the British flag. Shortly after their banger hit the airwaves, Cole decided to reflect on the making of the record. In a lengthy Instagram post, "The London" rapper explained how the song ended up in his possession.



"I Asked BIA to come through the studio for some whole other s**t," Cole explained. First time meeting her. We chop it up. She plays me this new song she had just did. Mannnnnnn 🤯🤯🤯🤯 in that moment I was blown away. I thought about this song for a month straight, it was my favorite song and I only heard it one time. She hit me recently and sent me the song (she musta knew I wanted to hear it again!!!) and I was just grateful to have it in my possession. When the thought and conversation came up about me adding a verse, I was excited but genuinely nervous cuz I didn’t even see how the song could be better after what she did to it. I didn’t want to f**k nothing up! I’m grateful I Ended up catching the right wave."



Check out J. Cole's full explanation below and watch the video for BIA's new song "London" up top.