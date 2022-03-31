J. Cole, Dreamville Drop Their First 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape With DJ Drama

Drama, Cole and the Dreamville crew made the announcement by posting a brief trailer the day before their new body of work came out. In the purposely grainy video, we can see cameos from all the artists involved with the mixtape while DJ Drama speaks about Dreamville Fest and the project.

"“You n****s over here talking ’bout festivals?," Drama says in the video. "I’m thinking more like invasions!… You gon’ stop playing on Dreamville’s top!… Like n****s don’t run this!”

The mixtape serves as a follow-up to the label's previous release Revenge of the Dreamers III. The compilation was the byproduct of a massive studio session the label hosted in Atlanta. This is the first time J. Cole, his label and DJ Drama have come together for a full-length Gangsta Grillz project. Prior to the new mixtape, Cole had jumped on "Undercover" featuring Chris Brown back in 2011, which is featured on Drama's third studio album Third Power.

Listen to D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape here.