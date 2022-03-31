J. Cole, Dreamville Drop Their First 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape With DJ Drama

By Tony M. Centeno

March 31, 2022

Dreamville
Photo: Dreamville Records

J. Cole has dropped a few fire mixtapes throughout his career. After delivering Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation in 2019, Cole and his band of esteemed artists have joined forces with DJ Drama for their first-ever Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

Ahead of the label's third annual Dreamville Festival, J. Cole, DJ Drama and Dreamville artists Omen, Bas, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, J.I.D, Cozz, and Lute released their newest mixtape D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape on Thursday, March 31. The 15-track project features Kenny Mason, Sheck Wes, A$AP Ferg, G-Perico, Reason, 2 Chainz and Young Nudy.

Drama, Cole and the Dreamville crew made the announcement by posting a brief trailer the day before their new body of work came out. In the purposely grainy video, we can see cameos from all the artists involved with the mixtape while DJ Drama speaks about Dreamville Fest and the project.

"“You n****s over here talking ’bout festivals?," Drama says in the video. "I’m thinking more like invasions!… You gon’ stop playing on Dreamville’s top!… Like n****s don’t run this!”

The mixtape serves as a follow-up to the label's previous release Revenge of the Dreamers III. The compilation was the byproduct of a massive studio session the label hosted in Atlanta. This is the first time J. Cole, his label and DJ Drama have come together for a full-length Gangsta Grillz project. Prior to the new mixtape, Cole had jumped on "Undercover" featuring Chris Brown back in 2011, which is featured on Drama's third studio album Third Power.

Listen to D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape here.

