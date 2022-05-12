Kanye West Said Kim Kardashian's 'Career Is Over' After She Styled Herself

Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West said her "career was over" after she wore a different dress than the one he chose for her during a special ceremony.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder opened up about the call she received from her ex that criticized her style, per Page Six. While talking with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, she revealed that after years of Ye's influence on her style, she is worried about choosing what to wear on her own.

"I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear," she said. "Even now I'm having panic attacks, like what do I wear?"

It all came to a head when she chose to wear something different than what Ye had picked out during her appearance on Saturday Night Live in October. In an earlier episode, Kardashian also revealed that her former husband abruptly left during the opening monologue of her big night.

When Kourtney asked if she was worried about changing up the look, Kardashian confirmed that she was "so nervous" before telling her sister about the call she received not long after.

"Oh and then he called me afterwards," she revealed. "He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

According to the outlet, the Simpsons comparison was related to the dark brown leather dress she wore to the Wall Street Journal 2021 Innovator Awards. The sleeveless dress, which was a collaboration between Skims and Fendi, had matching long gloves and nearly led to a wardrobe malfunction as she stood up to accept her award.

Despite the criticism, Kardashian is still trying to figure out her own style, saying she's "never really been the visionary," per Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm trying to figure out: Who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself?" she pondered. "I was always the Kardashians with my sisters, and then I was Kimye, like who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye? When I filed for divorce, it's been 10 months now, and I'm finally just like stepping out, being like, 'I can do this.'"