Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Make Rare Public Appearance Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off their co-parenting skills at their son's soccer game in a rare public appearance amid their messy divorce.

The former couple were seen attending their son Saint's soccer game over the weekend, along with their eldest child North, to cheer on their sporty 6 year old from the sidelines, per People. Ye even went full proud father mode when he grabbed his phone to record his son's soccer skills. Check out the photos here, obtained by TMZ.

While Kardashian and Ye appeared amicable enough, they didn't interact much while at the game. The other fans in attendance, however, were more than happy to see the Donda rapper.

"The kids were all thrilled to see Kanye at the soccer game. They kept hugging Kanye. He looked very happy. Kim and Kanye said hi to each other but didn't speak otherwise. The focus was just on the kids," a source told People, adding, "Kim attends all the kids' sport activities. She is their biggest fan. On the sideline, she looks like a regular mom. She is very sweet and engaged."

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Along with North, 8, and Saint, 6, the estranged couple share 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm. Earlier this month, the rapper went on a rant about co-parenting with with his ex, upset over North's presence on TikTok. He also claimed that he wasn't invited to daughter Chicago's birthday party earlier this year.