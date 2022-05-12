Mysterious UFO Spotted Over Tennessee

FlightAware, which tracks domestic and international flights, said the object was an Alphabet Loon balloon, which is a massive balloon that was part of a Loon company project aimed in increasing internet access, the news outlet reports. While this seem like a reasonable explanation, a representative for Alphabet said the project has not flown any balloons since last year after Loon shut down. It's unclear who owns the balloons now.

As is the case with online debates about UFOs, commenters couldn't wait to share their thoughts on the strange sight. Many pointed out that it was likely a balloon of some sort while others hopped on the alien bandwagon. One user even channeled Star Wars by saying, "That's no moon....it's a space station."

WVLT News reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration to see if they could shed some light on the mysterious UFO seen over the Volunteer State. Unfortunately, they didn't provide much clarity, only saying, "The FAA has nothing out of the ordinary to report."