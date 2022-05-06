Texas Grandmother Found Alive After Barking Dog Alerts Searchers

A 63-year-old Texas grandmother was found alive after going missing while walking her dog on May 3rd. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that searchers in Houston found Sherry Noppe sometime around 3 a.m. on Friday morning. A barking dog alerted the searchers to her location.

The searchers heard the dog barking "deep in the woods" at George Bush Park, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap. Heap says that it is a "small miracle" that Noppe was found alive.

Heap said, "Our concern now is getting her out of the woods and to a hospital for a medical evaluation."

According to Texas EquuSearch, Noppe "was recently diagnosed with dementia and may be very confused and disoriented."

Hoppe's family explained that even though she has dementia, she is very familiar with the trails. Noppe didn't take her phone with her when she went out to walk her dog, Max.

Mike England, who was part of the group that located Noppe, said that they used tracking dogs to pick up her scent on Thursday. The team then followed the sound of Max's barking until they located her on Friday morning.

England said, "Max absolutely saved her life. She was huddled up, cold and scared."