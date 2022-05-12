Serial 'Rock Burglar' Wanted: Middle Tennessee Police Offer Reward

Police in Middle Tennessee are searching for a suspect known as the "rock burglar," and now Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for the suspect's arrest.

Rutherford County Crime Stoppers have offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial burglar who is known for tossing rocks through glass storefronts in order to get inside businesses and steal money before police arrive at the scene, per WKRN. The suspect is accused of burglarizing at least 36 businesses in Murfreesboro since November, but is reportedly also responsible for burglaries in other midstate cities like Smyrna, Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Shelbyville.

Check out video of the suspect below.