Serial 'Rock Burglar' Wanted: Middle Tennessee Police Offer Reward

By Sarah Tate

May 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Police in Middle Tennessee are searching for a suspect known as the "rock burglar," and now Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for the suspect's arrest.

Rutherford County Crime Stoppers have offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial burglar who is known for tossing rocks through glass storefronts in order to get inside businesses and steal money before police arrive at the scene, per WKRN. The suspect is accused of burglarizing at least 36 businesses in Murfreesboro since November, but is reportedly also responsible for burglaries in other midstate cities like Smyrna, Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Shelbyville.

Check out video of the suspect below.

Police claim the male suspect — who is seen wearing dark clothes, gloves, gray gym shoes and a backpack — smashed through the front door of the Subway on Medical Center Parkway on Tuesday (May 10), taking money from the register behind the counter. The entire ordeal was over in about 20 seconds. Less than 20 minutes later, he reportedly broke through the door at the Homegrown Marketplace & The Soda Bar, stealing cash from that register as well.

If you have information regarding the identify of the suspect known as the "rock burglar" or any of the crimes, you are encouraged to call Detective Robert Jamison at 629-201-5581 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov. Anonymous tips can also be given through Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.