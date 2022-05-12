Serial 'Rock Burglar' Wanted: Middle Tennessee Police Offer Reward
By Sarah Tate
May 12, 2022
Police in Middle Tennessee are searching for a suspect known as the "rock burglar," and now Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for the suspect's arrest.
Rutherford County Crime Stoppers have offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial burglar who is known for tossing rocks through glass storefronts in order to get inside businesses and steal money before police arrive at the scene, per WKRN. The suspect is accused of burglarizing at least 36 businesses in Murfreesboro since November, but is reportedly also responsible for burglaries in other midstate cities like Smyrna, Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Shelbyville.
Check out video of the suspect below.
Rutherford County CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a serial ‘Rock Burglar.’ The burglar broke into two more local businesses this week. Contact Det. Jamison at 629 201 5581 or 615 893 STOP. MORE DETAILS ON MPD's FACEBOOK PAGE. pic.twitter.com/pqM5Uzodr7— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 11, 2022
Police claim the male suspect — who is seen wearing dark clothes, gloves, gray gym shoes and a backpack — smashed through the front door of the Subway on Medical Center Parkway on Tuesday (May 10), taking money from the register behind the counter. The entire ordeal was over in about 20 seconds. Less than 20 minutes later, he reportedly broke through the door at the Homegrown Marketplace & The Soda Bar, stealing cash from that register as well.
If you have information regarding the identify of the suspect known as the "rock burglar" or any of the crimes, you are encouraged to call Detective Robert Jamison at 629-201-5581 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov. Anonymous tips can also be given through Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).