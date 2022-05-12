Texas Woman Wakes Up And Finds Man Lying Next To Her

Well this is definitely enough to keep you up at night. One Texas woman got a terrifying wake up call on Sunday morning, reported KENS 5.

The San Antonio woman told police that she woke up to a strange man lying next to her in her bed. She says he was smiling and watching her sleep.

San Antonio Police say that they responded to a call of a Burglary in Progress around 5 a.m. on Sunday. The woman, described as Jane Doe in the police report, told them that when she woke up to see the man lying next to her, she started screaming and banging on the wall trying to get help from her roommate.

According to the woman, the man then tried to cover her mouth and grab her arms, but she was able to fight him off.

Once her roommate entered her room, the woman says that the man jumped out of her window and got away.

Officers say that fingerprints were able to be obtained from the window and nearby objects that may have been moved as he tried to get into her apartment.

The report also states that the window was locked, but still easily came open once it was pushed.

Police are hoping that the evidence gathered will be enough to lead to the suspect. Anyone with information is being asked to contact San Antonio Police at 210-207-7635.