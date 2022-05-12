This Is The Best American Restaurant In Connecticut

A Branford restaurant is being credited for having the best American comfort food restaurants in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Home Restaurant as the top choice for Connecticut.

"This aptly-named Connecticut restaurant serves a number of homely and ultra-comforting dishes, from tomato soup and egg rolls to smoky chicken wings and homemade meatballs in marinara sauce. But it's the mac 'n' cheese here that takes the spotlight," Love Food wrote. "With eight different variations on the menu, you're sure to find something to whet your appetite, whether it's the chicken and waffle mac, shrimp scampi mac or the customer favourite [sic] – buffalo chicken mac topped with blue cheese."

