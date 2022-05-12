This Is The Best American Restaurant In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
May 12, 2022
A Branford restaurant is being credited for having the best American comfort food restaurants in Connecticut.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Home Restaurant as the top choice for Connecticut.
"This aptly-named Connecticut restaurant serves a number of homely and ultra-comforting dishes, from tomato soup and egg rolls to smoky chicken wings and homemade meatballs in marinara sauce. But it's the mac 'n' cheese here that takes the spotlight," Love Food wrote. "With eight different variations on the menu, you're sure to find something to whet your appetite, whether it's the chicken and waffle mac, shrimp scampi mac or the customer favourite [sic] – buffalo chicken mac topped with blue cheese."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Five Bar (various locations)
- Alaska- Chicken Shack (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Rusconi's American Kitchen (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Louise (Bentonville)
- California- Pann's (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Steuben's Uptown (Denver)
- Connecticut- Home Restaurant (Branford)
- Delaware- Walter's Steakhouse (Wilmington)
- Florida- Boca (various locations)
- Georgia- Mrs. Wilkes' Dining Room (Savannah)
- Hawaii- 12th Ave Grill (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Honey Eatery and Social Club (Coeur d'Alene)
- Illinois- Little Goat Diner (Chicago)
- Indiana- The Eagle (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Pullman Bar & Diner (Iowa City)
- Kansas- The Anchor (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Greyhound Tavern (Fort Mitchell)
- Louisiana- Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse (New Orleans)
- Maine- Bob's Clam Hut (Kittery)
- Maryland- The Chasseur (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse (Worcester)
- Michigan- Slows Bar BQ (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Hell's Kitchen (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- The Pig & Pint (Jackson)
- Missouri- Lambert's Cafe (various locations)
- Montana- Black Iron Grill & Rotisserie (Miles City)
- Nebraska- Little Ted's Pub & Grill (Nebraska City)
- Nevada- Big B's Texas BBQ (Henderson)
- New Hampshire- Red Arrow Diner (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Tops Diner (East Newark)
- New Mexico- Nexus Brewery & Restaurant (Albuquerque)
- New York- Rocco Steakhouse (New York City)
- North Carolina- Haberdish (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Kroll's Diner (various locations)
- Ohio- Golden Lamb (Lebanon)
- Oklahoma- Redrock Canyon Grill (various locations)
- Oregon- Screen Door (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Bud & Marilyn's (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Chelo's Hometown Bar & Grille (various locations)
- South Carolina- Millers All Day (Charleston)
- South Dakota- The Millstone Family Restaurants (Rapid City and Spearfish)
- Tennessee- The Stillery (Nashville)
- Texas- West Texas Chophouse (El Paso)
- Utah- Station 22 Cafe (Provo)
- Vermont- Prohibition Pig (Waterbury)
- Virginia- Macado's (various locations)
- Washington- Metropolitan Grill (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Wood Iron Eatery (Fayetteville)
- Wisconsin- Little Diner Xpress (Appleton)
- Wyoming- Johnny J's Diner (Casper)