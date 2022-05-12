This Is The Best Pizza Place In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
May 12, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
It's pretty easy to grab a pizza, especially when there's a chain restaurant nearby. But the best pizzas tend to come from the independent or local restaurants, such as hole-in-the-wall spots and even fine-dining places.
Since there are so many places serving up pizza, Mashed makes the search easier by finding the best pizzeria in every state.
"With more than 60,000 pizza places in the United States, it'd be a colossal waste of time and money for you to go out and do your own research. Thankfully, by listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
Here's what writers picked for Colorado: SliceWorks!
They also explained why this pizza place deserves the praise:
"Customers couldn't love SliceWorks any more than they already do. This pizza place has three locations in Denver and it also serves pasta, salad, wraps, and specialty breads. However, it's their pizza expertise that was honed in Long Island that keeps clients coming back again and again. If you love New York-style pizza, there aren't many better choices that you can find in America's Rocky Mountain region. Tip: If you're planning a visit, go during Happy Hour to wash down the glorious pizza with cheap pints."
SliceWorks has locations across Colorado. You can check out the full list HERE.
Click HERE to see Mashed's full list of spectacular pizzerias across the country.