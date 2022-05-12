This Is The Best Pizza Place In Colorado

It's pretty easy to grab a pizza, especially when there's a chain restaurant nearby. But the best pizzas tend to come from the independent or local restaurants, such as hole-in-the-wall spots and even fine-dining places.

Since there are so many places serving up pizza, Mashed makes the search easier by finding the best pizzeria in every state.

"With more than 60,000 pizza places in the United States, it'd be a colossal waste of time and money for you to go out and do your own research. Thankfully, by listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."

Here's what writers picked for Colorado: SliceWorks!