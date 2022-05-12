This Is The Best Pizza Place In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
May 12, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
It's pretty easy to grab a pizza, especially when there's a chain restaurant nearby. But the best pizzas tend to come from the independent or local restaurants, such as hole-in-the-wall spots and even fine-dining places.
Since there are so many places serving up pizza, Mashed makes the search easier by finding the best pizzeria in every state.
"With more than 60,000 pizza places in the United States, it'd be a colossal waste of time and money for you to go out and do your own research. Thankfully, by listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
Here's what writers picked for Florida: Andiamo Brick Oven Pizza!
They also explained why this pizza place deserves the praise:
"While nothing about the look of the restaurant or the presentation of the pizza will blow you away, each slice is so flavorful that you will be counting down the hours until you can eat at Andiamo Brick Oven Pizza again. Though everything on the menu is spoken highly of, it's the Ratatouille pizza with portobello mushrooms, zucchini, eggplant, peppers, and onions that gets the most acclaim."
You can find Andiamo Brick Oven Pizza at 5600 Biscayne Blvd in Miami.
