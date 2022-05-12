This Is The most Scenic Road In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

May 12, 2022

River Amidst Trees In Forest Against Sky
Photo: Getty Images

The most scenic road in Wisconsin encompasses a total of 250 miles along a river. Drivers wind through various landmarks and simple views. Those who enjoy stopping at popular attractions and parks during the road trip will experience no shortage of rest areas along this road. There is an abundance of parks and small-town cafes that drivers are able to take a break and enjoy.

According to Stacker, the most scenic road to take in Wisconsin is the Great River Road National Scenic Byway. The Great River Road National Scenic Byway is so large that it allows drivers to travel through 33 different towns along the river; hence the name Great River Road. Those traveling the road get a taste of Wisconsin culture as they pass farms and little town shops. There are even historic tours available along the route.

Here is what Stacker had to say about Great River Road:

"Rambling through 33 picturesque river towns, Wisconsin’s 250-mile Great River Road National Scenic Byway awards its road trippers with parks, nature preserves, dairy farms, festivals, concerts, historic tours and more. Be sure to stop and shop the unique boutiques in Stockholm."

For more information regarding the best scenic route to take in every state, visit HERE.

