TN Jury Awards $212 Million To Mother Of Waffle House Shooting Victim

A jury awarded the mother of one of the victims of the 2018 Antioch Waffle House shooting a settlement of $212 million.

According to WKRN, a personal injury jury in Davidson County granted the family of Akilah DaSilva $212 million in damages in the wrongful death suit filed by DaSilva's mother Shaundelle Brooks. DaSilva was one of four victims shot and killed when Travis Reinking opened fire inside the restaurant. The other victims were DeEbony Groves, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin.

Brooks filed the suit in 2018 against Reinking, who was convicted of murder earlier this year, as well as his father Jeffery Reinking, who settled his portion of the lawsuit prior to the massive settlement. According to court documents, the jury awarded Brooks $106 million each in both compensatory damages and punitive damages, totaling $212 million.

Daniel Horowitz, Brooks' attorney, said the massive personal injury settlement is the biggest of its kind in the court's jurisdictional history.

"Ms. Brooks has never stopped fighting for her son and continues to do everything in her power to prevent another mother from feeling the pain that she experiences every single day," Horowitz said in a statement. "She hopes that this historic verdict will send the message that unlawfully transferring a firearm to someone who is not authorized to possess one can result in massive liability for everyone involved, and that anyone who is considering doing that should think twice."