Video Shows Comedian Andy Dick Get Arrested On Serious Charge

Video shared online shows comedian Andy Dick being arrested at a campground in Southern California on Wednesday (May 12).

Dick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery, Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle confirmed via NBC News.

Steinle said authorities responded to a possible sexual assault involving an adult male victim at O'Neill Regional Park on Wednesday (May 11) at around 9:00 a.m., but didn't reveal any details regarding the nature of the allegations.

Orange County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said the department has yet to receive the case involving Dick and hadn't made a charging decision as of Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to the O'Neill Regional Park campground area where they initially met with the victim before eventually arresting Dick, Steinle confirmed.

The comedian was being held on a $25,000 bond Wednesday (May 12), according to jail records obtained by NBC News.

Dick was previously arrested in 2018 on accusations that he groped a male ride-share driver in West Hollywood and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery the following year.

The comedian has pleaded not guilty in the case, which is still set for trial, his attorney in that matter, Daniel Kapelovitz, told NBC News, adding that he doesn't represent Dick in the situation that occurred on Wednesday and hasn't spoken to him since it took place.