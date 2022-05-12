Young Thug And Gunna Denied Bail

By Logan DeLoye

May 12, 2022

Gunna's DS4EVER LA Listening Party
Photo: Getty Images

Following racketeering charges, Young Thug and Gunna were denied bail at a court hearing in Fulton County on Wednesday. According to XXL, both rappers' bond requests were rejected by Judge Robert Wolf before the court.

Young Thug is also facing seven separate felony charges for possession of various weapons after police raided his house on Monday. XXL referred to Atlanta police department booking documents in regards to the specific charges.

The charges include:

"...Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Possession Of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer; and three separate charges of Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity."

Brian Steel, Young Thug's attorney pleaded for the judge to reconsider this decision due to his client's ties to Georgia. Steel also asked Judge Wolf if Young Thug could wear an ankle monitor that alerted authorities when he stepped off of his property as an alternative to jail time. The plea was declined by Judge Wolf in hindsight of suspected addition to existing felonies.

“He has a lot of support outside the state of Georgia, it might be hard to get him back to the state,” Wolf shared.

Young Thug and Young Gunna remain in the Fulton County Jail.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.