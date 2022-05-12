Young Thug And Gunna Denied Bail

Following racketeering charges, Young Thug and Gunna were denied bail at a court hearing in Fulton County on Wednesday. According to XXL, both rappers' bond requests were rejected by Judge Robert Wolf before the court.

Young Thug is also facing seven separate felony charges for possession of various weapons after police raided his house on Monday. XXL referred to Atlanta police department booking documents in regards to the specific charges.

The charges include:

"...Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Possession Of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer; and three separate charges of Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity."

Brian Steel, Young Thug's attorney pleaded for the judge to reconsider this decision due to his client's ties to Georgia. Steel also asked Judge Wolf if Young Thug could wear an ankle monitor that alerted authorities when he stepped off of his property as an alternative to jail time. The plea was declined by Judge Wolf in hindsight of suspected addition to existing felonies.

“He has a lot of support outside the state of Georgia, it might be hard to get him back to the state,” Wolf shared.

Young Thug and Young Gunna remain in the Fulton County Jail.