Young Thug Faces 7 New Felony Charges After Police Raids His Home

The charges are Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; VGCSA-Possession Of A Schedule III, Iv Or V Controlled Substance With Intent To Distribute; Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony and Possession Of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer. He also faces three separate charges of Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity.



So far, both Young Thug's defense lawyer and his father have said that the rapper is wrongly accused and will fight to clear his name. However, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis isn't so sure about the rapper's innocence. She previously said that Thugger's record label YSL doubles as a street gang that's allegedly affiliated with the Bloods gang. She also said that her office is looking to request the "maximum penalties" for everyone named in the 56-count indictment including life in prison for some people.

