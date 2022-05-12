Ariana Grande Stuns In Custom Vera Wang At Her Brother's Wedding
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 12, 2022
Ariana Grande looked stunning in custom Vera Wang at her brother Frankie Grande's wedding. Frankie married fiancé Hale Leon during an intimate Star Wars-themed ceremony at the Grande family home in Boca Raton, Florida on May 4. While there aren't currently any photos of the pop star at the ceremony, she did share some photos of her wedding outfit on Instagram.
Ariana wore a custom Vera Wang Haute Couture bra top and maxi skirt for the special celebration complete with a black ribbon in her hair. Her makeup artist for the event, Ash K Holm, shared photos of her "bronzy beat" using Ariana's makeup line r.e.m beauty. The fashion brand also posted photos of the "7 Rings" singer to their account. According to the post, Ariana "chose a custom black lamé sculpted bra top and skirt with a high slit accent worn over a black lamé mini skirt."
Vera Wang herself commented on the post writing, "When your sister is Ariana Grande and she is so there for you on your special day!!!!! It doesnt get better!" Ariana continued to show support for the newlyweds in a heartfelt post on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 10.
Aside from her posts about her new beauty line, Ariana has been laying relatively low. The singer is likely hard at work rehearsing for her starring role as Glinda the Good in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked. Last month, the project's director revealed that the story would be split into two separate movies.