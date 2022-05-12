Ariana Grande Stuns In Custom Vera Wang At Her Brother's Wedding

Ariana Grande looked stunning in custom Vera Wang at her brother Frankie Grande's wedding. Frankie married fiancé Hale Leon during an intimate Star Wars-themed ceremony at the Grande family home in Boca Raton, Florida on May 4. While there aren't currently any photos of the pop star at the ceremony, she did share some photos of her wedding outfit on Instagram.

Ariana wore a custom Vera Wang Haute Couture bra top and maxi skirt for the special celebration complete with a black ribbon in her hair. Her makeup artist for the event, Ash K Holm, shared photos of her "bronzy beat" using Ariana's makeup line r.e.m beauty. The fashion brand also posted photos of the "7 Rings" singer to their account. According to the post, Ariana "chose a custom black lamé sculpted bra top and skirt with a high slit accent worn over a black lamé mini skirt."