Chris Rock Tip-Toes Around Addressing Oscars Slap During Stand-Up Set

By Dani Medina

May 13, 2022

It was bound to happen sooner or later — Chris Rock (kinda) addressed the Will Smith slap during a stand-up set this week.

The 57-year-old comedian took over the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday (May 12), where he took a few minutes to talk about the slap heard 'round the world, according to People.

"I'm OK, if anybody was wondering. Got most of my hearing back. Don't expect me to talk about this b---s---. I'll talk about it at some point ... on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive," Rock said.

This isn't the first time Rock alluded to sharing his side of the story yet. At a comedy show in Indio, California, in April, Rock said, "I'm OK. I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid."

It's also not the first time the Madagascar actor brings Smith up during a comedy set. After Dave Chappelle was tackled by a man while on stage, Rock took the opportunity to say, "Is that Will Smith?" in reference to the incident that happened at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in March.

