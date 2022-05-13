Famous Actors You Didn't Know Were From Arizona

By Ginny Reese

May 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Stacker compiled a list of famous actors from the state. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Arizona from IMDb’s most popular list."

Here are some actors from right here in the Grand Canyon State:

Matt Dallas

Dallas is known for his roles in "Kyle XY" and "The Indian." He was born in Phoenix.

Alex Meraz

Meraz is known for his roles in the "Twilight" series and "Suicide Squad." He was born in Mesa.

Gavin MacIntosh

MacIntosh is known for his roles in "The Fosters" and "Bones." He was born in Tucson.

Parker Young

Young is known for his roles in "Imposters" and "Enlisted." He was born in Tucson.

Bradley Pierce

Pierce is known for his roles in "Jumanji" and "Beauty and the Beast." He was born in Glendale.

Click here to see the full list of famous actors that are from the state..

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.