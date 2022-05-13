Famous Actors You Didn't Know Were From Arizona

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Stacker compiled a list of famous actors from the state. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Arizona from IMDb’s most popular list."

Here are some actors from right here in the Grand Canyon State:

Matt Dallas

Dallas is known for his roles in "Kyle XY" and "The Indian." He was born in Phoenix.

Alex Meraz

Meraz is known for his roles in the "Twilight" series and "Suicide Squad." He was born in Mesa.

Gavin MacIntosh

MacIntosh is known for his roles in "The Fosters" and "Bones." He was born in Tucson.

Parker Young

Young is known for his roles in "Imposters" and "Enlisted." He was born in Tucson.

Bradley Pierce

Pierce is known for his roles in "Jumanji" and "Beauty and the Beast." He was born in Glendale.

Click here to see the full list of famous actors that are from the state..