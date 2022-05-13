Have You Tried The Best Apple Pie In All Of Georgia?

What is better than a slice of sweet apple pie enjoyed during a picturesque Spring picnic? In celebration of National Apple Pie Day, take a look at where you can find the best Apple pie that the Peach State has to offer. This marvel is no restaurant, in fact; it is an apple orchard on 60 acres of land. Every pie is made from apples grown at the orchard, and the slices contain no added sugar. The pie's reputation survives solely on natural flavor.

According to a list compiled by Wide Open Eats, the best apple pie in all of Georgia can be found at R&A Orchards located in Ellijay. This pie is known for showing its true Southern colors. It is served entirely fried.

Here is what Wide Open Eats had to say about the best apple pie in Georgia:

"In true southern fashion, your pies in Georgia come fried. These pies are made with no added sugar from the apples that are grown on the 60 acres of the orchard that this store belongs to. How much better could an apple pie get? Not much."

For more of the best apple pie available in each state visit HERE.