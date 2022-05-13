Kylie Jenner Is 'Feeling Like Myself Again' Months After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is finally feeling like herself again months after giving birth to her second child.

On Thursday (May 12), the Kylie Beauty founder posted a video to her TikTok that shows her mouthing along to a sound bite from her 2017 show Life of Kylie, per E! News.

"Dude I'm getting my personality back though, like I'm feeling like myself again," she said, with present-day Jenner smiling as she gives a look into her life post-pregnancy. "I really was not myself."

"when your postpartum hormones start to level out 😅😅😃" she captioned the clip.

