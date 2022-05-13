Kylie Jenner Is 'Feeling Like Myself Again' Months After Giving Birth
By Sarah Tate
May 13, 2022
Kylie Jenner is finally feeling like herself again months after giving birth to her second child.
On Thursday (May 12), the Kylie Beauty founder posted a video to her TikTok that shows her mouthing along to a sound bite from her 2017 show Life of Kylie, per E! News.
"Dude I'm getting my personality back though, like I'm feeling like myself again," she said, with present-day Jenner smiling as she gives a look into her life post-pregnancy. "I really was not myself."
"when your postpartum hormones start to level out 😅😅😃" she captioned the clip.
Jenner welcomed her and Travis Scott's second child, a son, back in March, joining the couple's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. While they originally named their little bundle of joy Wolf Webster, Jenner has since revealed that they're going in a different direction as it "just wasn't him."
The Kardashians star has previously opened up about how life has been hard since having her son. In March, she took to her Instagram Stories with a message to other moms who had just given birth.
"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy," she said. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."
By sharing her story, she hoped that she could encourage other mothers facing similar difficulties and to show how life post-pregnancy can be hard "mentally, physically, spiritually."