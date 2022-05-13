Latest On Jerry Jeudy's Legal Situation
By Jason Hall
May 13, 2022
The female victim involved in the alleged incident that led to the arrest of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy reportedly told a Colorado judge that she never felt threatened by Jeudy.
Mike Klis, the Broncos insider for 9News, reports the woman addressed an Arapahoe County court Friday (May 13) morning and said she called 911 during the alleged incident "hoping police would monitor the situation and not have Jeudy arrested."
Jeudy appeared in court for the first time on Friday, hours after being charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer (misdemeanor).
Judge Chantel Contiguglia found probable cause on the charge of criminal tampering and domestic violence enhancer, however, added that there was no threat of physical violence in the incident, acknowledging that the District Attorney's Office is bringing charges, Klis reports.
Additionally, a mandatory protection order was implemented, however, the "no contact" provision for Jeudy and the victim has been dropped.
Jeudy is cleared to travel and will be released from jail on a personal recognizance bond, with his next court appearance scheduled for May 31.
Jeudy's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, addressed reporters outside the courtroom on Friday and said his client never should have been arrested.
"Bad things happen to good people and that's what this case is," Steinberg said via Klis. "I don't think he should've been arrested. I don't think he should've been incarcerated and I think people are going to look at this and come to the same conclusion that I did and say, 'boy, this is a bump in the road. This is a really really good guy and we're sorry this had to happen to him."
Jeudy was selected by the Broncos at No. 15 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career at the University of Alabama, which included winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2017; winning the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top wide receiver and being named a consensus All-American in 2018; and being selected as a first-team All-SEC wide receiver in 2018 and 2019.
The Deerfield Beach native was limited to just five starts and 10 appearances due to a high ankle sprain in 2021, recording 38 receptions for 467 yards.