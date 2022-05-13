Latest On Jerry Jeudy's Legal Situation

The female victim involved in the alleged incident that led to the arrest of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy reportedly told a Colorado judge that she never felt threatened by Jeudy.

Mike Klis, the Broncos insider for 9News, reports the woman addressed an Arapahoe County court Friday (May 13) morning and said she called 911 during the alleged incident "hoping police would monitor the situation and not have Jeudy arrested."

Jeudy appeared in court for the first time on Friday, hours after being charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer (misdemeanor).

Judge Chantel Contiguglia found probable cause on the charge of criminal tampering and domestic violence enhancer, however, added that there was no threat of physical violence in the incident, acknowledging that the District Attorney's Office is bringing charges, Klis reports.

Additionally, a mandatory protection order was implemented, however, the "no contact" provision for Jeudy and the victim has been dropped.

Jeudy is cleared to travel and will be released from jail on a personal recognizance bond, with his next court appearance scheduled for May 31.