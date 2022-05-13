Machine Gun Kelly Calls Directing Fiancee Megan Fox 'An Honor'

Machine Gun Kelly loved working with fiancée Megan Fox on set of his new film Good Mourning, calling it an "honor" to direct his future wife in the "stoner film."

The couple arrived in style to the premiere of the film in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday (May 12). Both the rapper-turned-rocker and New Girl actress stunned in varying shades of pink, Fox in a sparkly, strapless light pink gown with a thigh-high split and MGK in a hot pink floral satin suit, per People.

MGK, who has appeared in music videos and other films alongside Fox, revealed what it was like working with his wife-to-be on his film, saying that he'll "always collaborate with Megan."

"She didn't let me lead her character too much in any direction. She was like 'I got this. I understand what this character is," he said. "She improvised and brought [her character] Kennedy to life, and I've heard a lot of people say that that's their favorite character in the movie."

He added that even though they are going strong as a couple, he's also just a fan of her work.

"I'm madly in love with her – and I'm also a fan," he said.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Mainstream Sellout rocker called his fiancée a comedic "genius" who didn't need much direction.

"I just think she's comedically genius. I think she's so underrated as a comedic actor and just as an actor who can adapt to different faces and phases, so, it was an honor," he said.

The film, which MGK co-wrote and co-directed with best friend Mod Sun, also stars Mod's fiancée Avril Lavigne, Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa and Jenna Boyd.

Good Mourning will be available on-demand and in theaters May 20.