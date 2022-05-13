Marc Anthony Engaged To Former Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 13, 2022
Congratulations are in order for singer Marc Anthony who is now engaged to a former Miss Universe contestant. The 53-year-old popped the question and received a yes from 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira. The couple announced their engagement during a party in Miami on Thursday night (May 12), according to TMZ.
The former Miss Universe Paraguay showed off the diamond engagement ring in a post on her Instagram Stories. The photo showed them touching hands and Ferreria tagged Anthony in the post. Their engagement comes just two months after Marc and Nadia made their relationship "Instagram official." TMZ reports the newly-engaged couple celebrated the momentous occasion with a lavish dinner at Sexy Fish Miami and ended the night by partying with an intimate group of friends.
This is Marc's 4th engagement and his second with a Miss Universe contestant. The singer was previously married to Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres. The former couple announced their separation after "irreconcilable differences" in October 2003 and were officially divorced in January 2004. They share two children Ryan and Cristian.
Anthony's most-famous marriage was to iHeartRadio Icon Jennifer Lopez. The two singers tied the knot in 2004 and ultimately divorced in 2011. They've remained on good terms and co-parent their twins Max and Emme. His most recent marriage was to actress Shannon De Lima. The former couple was together from 2014 to 2017. In total, Anthony has 6 children from his former relationships.