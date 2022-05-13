Marc Anthony Engaged To Former Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

Congratulations are in order for singer Marc Anthony who is now engaged to a former Miss Universe contestant. The 53-year-old popped the question and received a yes from 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira. The couple announced their engagement during a party in Miami on Thursday night (May 12), according to TMZ.

The former Miss Universe Paraguay showed off the diamond engagement ring in a post on her Instagram Stories. The photo showed them touching hands and Ferreria tagged Anthony in the post. Their engagement comes just two months after Marc and Nadia made their relationship "Instagram official." TMZ reports the newly-engaged couple celebrated the momentous occasion with a lavish dinner at Sexy Fish Miami and ended the night by partying with an intimate group of friends.