Remodeling Crew Finds Skeletal Remains Under Floorboards Of Texas House

By Dani Medina

May 13, 2022

Photo: Google Maps

A remodeling crew found skeletal remains underneath the floorboards of a home in Texas.

The Houston Police Department is awaiting autopsy results from the remains found shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday (May 12) at 5701 Rietta Street in Houston, officials said in a press release.

The victim's identity, gender and cause of death are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.