Remodeling Crew Finds Skeletal Remains Under Floorboards Of Texas House

A remodeling crew found skeletal remains underneath the floorboards of a home in Texas.

The Houston Police Department is awaiting autopsy results from the remains found shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday (May 12) at 5701 Rietta Street in Houston, officials said in a press release.

The victim's identity, gender and cause of death are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.