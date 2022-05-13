These Are The Best Bagel Shops In Chicago

A bagel is just a bagel until you realize the true power that it has over a morning routine. Pile it high with bacon, avocado, or cream cheese, and the smiles are without-a-doubt contagious. There are a few shops local to the Windy City that boast the best bagels around.

According to Thrillist, the three best bagel shops in Chicago are Sam & Gertie’s Vegan Jewish Deli, Steingold's of Chicago, and The Bagel. All can be found downtown and are known for serving loaded bagels born from cultural recipes that stand the test of time.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about each bagel shop:

Sam & Gertie’s Vegan Jewish Deli

"Looking for something sweet? The Boker Tov is loaded with almond butter, banana, thin apple slices, toasted seeds, raisins, and a smear of orange preserve, whereas your savory go-to is the Shalom, loaded with a vegan egg, cheddar, and cream cheese."

Steingold's of Chicago

"A little slice of New York’s Lower East Side in the heart of Chicago, this contemporary Jewish-style deli promises “New York bagels, the Chicago way.” Their products are baked daily and though they uphold a traditional recipe, they also like to shake it up a bit from time to time."

The Bagel-

"This long-standing family-run diner has all the homey comforts you might expect—Matzo Ball Soup, Corned Beef Sandwiches, Blintzes, Tuna Melts, Lox Platters, and, of course, some damn fine bagels."

