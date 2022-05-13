This Is The Best Cake In Pennsylvania

A Berwyn bakery is being credited for having the best cake in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Sweet Potato Cheesecake at Sweet Jazmine's as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"This Pennsylvania mainstay has been featured on The Rachael Ray Show and is a local favorite thanks to the delicious confections baked by Kimberly Davis Cuthbert, who was trained at the Culinary Institute of America, Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Sweet Jazmine's is known for its cheesecakes and, even if sweet potatoes aren't usually your favorite, you'll be deliciously surprised."

