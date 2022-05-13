This Restaurant Has The Best Apple Pie In Louisiana

Apple pie and vanilla ice cream. Is there a better combination that represents American cuisine? Wide Open Eats searched the country to find the best apple pie in each state. While some come from bakeries dedicated to dishing out the delicious dessert, some of the best slices come from eateries that specialize in other cuisines but whip up the best of the American classic. According to the site, "No pie is more American than apple pie."

So which restaurant has the best apple pie in all of Louisiana?

Not Just Pie

As the name suggests, Not Just Pie, located in Monroe, serves up more than just your favorite dessert; however it's large selection of pies are worth noting, particularly its apple pie.

Not Just Pie is located at 2117 Forsythe Avenue C in Monroe.

Here's what Wide Open Eats had to say:

"Of the 13 kinds of pie, various other dessert offerings, and lunch menu items, somehow the apple pie still manages to stand out. Made from scratch and filled with love, the apple pie at Not Just Pie is the sweetest thing around."

