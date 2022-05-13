Watch The Blood Red Super Moon Phase Over Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

May 13, 2022

super full blood moon floats in dark night sky above the silhouette branch dry tree
Photo: Getty Images

For the first time in decades, residents of Wisconsin will be able to see a blood red super moon in totality on Sunday evening.

According to Patch, the moon has the potential to be a blood moon only during the first few lunar eclipses of the year when the whole moon enters the darkest part of Earth's shadow. The size of the moon could pose as an optical illusion, appearing larger in our sky than it is in space.

So what causes the moon to turn blood red?

Patch explained that the "blood" moon is merely a descriptive term used to express the shade that can be seen just as the moon surrenders to Earth's shadow. It is the shadow that creates the specific color.

Those who desire to witness the blood moon will want to continue to check the weather. Cloudy conditions could prevent viewers from being able to muse over its full glory.

NASA mentioned that Wisconsin will be one of the only places in the United States where people will be able to see each phase of the lunar eclipse. Viewers can expect to see a full moon on Sunday night around 11:14 p.m. Totality is expected to last around an hour and a half.

NASA plans to live stream the eclipse in its entirety.

