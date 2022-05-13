Why Did The Chicken Cross The Road? Ask This Texas Fowl That Crossed I-35

Why did the chicken cross the road? While we might not have the answer to this riddle as old as time, a chicken in Texas might have a different reason why he tried it.

A chicken was found at the Highway 281 and Interstate 35 interchange in San Antonio last week. The chicken was "on the run" and crossed the road twice, KSAT reported, citing San Antonio Animal Care Services.

To wrangle the chicken in safely, the Texas Department of Transportation and San Antonio police stopped traffic to keep drivers safe while Animal Care Services captured the runaway fowl. It wasn't easy, as the chicken leaped on top of a barricade to try to fly down and away. An officer was able to grab it before it flew off, though.

"This could have ended much differently, but the ‘sun do shine’ and Rock-a-doodle, they later named the male chicken, made it safe and sound back to ACS," officials said, according to KSAT.

Want to adopt Rock-a-doodle? Reach out to the adoptions team at San Antonio Animal Care Services for more information at acsadoptions@sanantonio.gov.