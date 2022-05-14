Post Malone Hints At Potential Bob Dylan Collab

There may be a Post Malone and Bob Dylan collab in the works! In a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the "Better Now" rapper recalled covering the singer-songwriter's music on YouTube and revealed that the two have "been chatting."

Fallon asked the rapper about his old YouTube channel, which currently only has one video uploaded from 2013 of Malone covering Dylan's "Don't Think Twice It's Alright." Malone explained, "I had no hits. I think it was just me and my girlfriend at the time, and probably my dad. They were like, 'This is really good!'" He continued, "My original plan was, right — I think I was 16, something, but I was like, 'I'm gonna do a bunch of covers, and we're gonna see if anybody likes them. You know, we did some Bob Dylan, and I think that's just about it, but I recorded a bunch that I never uploaded."



Malone spoke about his Dylan-inspired tattoo before making a big reveal. "I have not met Bob Dylan, but we have been — I don't know how much I'm at liberty to discuss, but we've been chatting. We've chatted… He kind of slid in my DMs." Malone further gushed about the "Like A Rolling Stone" singer saying that it's "incredible" speaking with him. "Just growing up and listening to music, and every music, and he's always just been a voice in my head," he added. "Always appreciated the music and appreciated the songwriting."

Post Malone's new album Twelve Carat Toothache is set to release on June 3. Watch the full interview below.