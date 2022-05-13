Post Malone Shares His 'Most Important' Goal For Being A Dad

Post Malone is preparing to be a first-time dad by sharing his "most important" goal for parenthood.

The Hollywood's Bleeding artist is expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend, confirming the news to TMZ earlier this month. Though he hasn't shared any details of their relationship, including her name, the couple reportedly celebrated the happy news with friends in family at a party in Southern California.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told the outlet. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Post stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday (May 12) to talk to host Jimmy Fallon about what he considers to be the most important goal for being a parent, per E! News.

"People ask me like, 'Oh, what do you want to be as a dad?'" he said. "Just kindness is the most important thing for me."

In addition to his big personal news, Post is also gearing up to serve as the musical guest during the May 14 episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Selena Gomez, as well as drop his newest album Twelve Carat Toothache on June 3.

Check out Post's interview in the video below.