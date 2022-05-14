The Black Keys Celebrate Decades Of Red-Hot Rock At Album Release Party

Hot off the release of their latest studio album Dropout Boogie, the Black Keys spent the night with fans at an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California on Friday, May 13. The night was hosted by Chris Booker from ALT 98.7 Afternoons With Booker & Stryker and featured a revealing Q&A session that covered everything from important lessons the duo has learned about making music to amusing, and never-before-heard, anecdotes from their childhoods.

When the blues-rock duo of Dan Auerbach (vocals and guitar) and Patrick Carney (drum kit) released their first album in 2003 titled The Big Come Up, they prophesized a decades-long career of smash hits and household-name status. Their 15-song setlist included music new and old, making the album release party a celebration of two friends who have consistently delivered blistering rock songs with a knack for making anyone listening feel like the smoothest star of a rugged action movie.

The Black Keys kicked things off with some serious heavy hitters, opening the show with "Tighten Up" and "Howlin' For You" from their 2010 breakthrough album Brothers and "Gold on the Ceiling" from the successful 2011 followup El Camino. Booker then hopped on stage to get some insight into how the duo's creative process has evolved from early hits like the ones they had just played to their newest material.