Linkin Park Unearth Footage From Their 'Minutes To Midnight' Photo Shoot

Linkin Park's third studio album Minutes to Midnight turned 15 on Saturday (May 14), and to celebrate, the band has unearthed some behind the scenes footage from their album cover photo shoot at the Salton Sea.

Aside from showing fans alternate snapshots from the photo shoot, the nearly three-minute-long clip shows the band's goofy side, including a very tired Mike Shinoda eating a bagel with "processed cheese food" and voicing a dead fish that really wants Chester Bennington's "autogram."

Minutes to Midnight featured single “What I’ve Done,” “Bleed It Out,” “Shadow of the Day,” “Given Up,” and “Leave Out All the Rest," and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release.

Check out the video below.