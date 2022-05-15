Linkin Park Unearth Footage From Their 'Minutes To Midnight' Photo Shoot
By Katrina Nattress
May 15, 2022
Linkin Park's third studio album Minutes to Midnight turned 15 on Saturday (May 14), and to celebrate, the band has unearthed some behind the scenes footage from their album cover photo shoot at the Salton Sea.
Aside from showing fans alternate snapshots from the photo shoot, the nearly three-minute-long clip shows the band's goofy side, including a very tired Mike Shinoda eating a bagel with "processed cheese food" and voicing a dead fish that really wants Chester Bennington's "autogram."
Minutes to Midnight featured single “What I’ve Done,” “Bleed It Out,” “Shadow of the Day,” “Given Up,” and “Leave Out All the Rest," and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release.
Check out the video below.
Linkin Park never technically disbanded after Bennington's death in 2017, which left fans wondering what to expect for the future. Earlier this month, the band gave a little update on what they've been up to.
"Your passion and dedication is the lifeblood of what we've built together with you. And it doesn't go unnoticed," they wrote in an Instagram post. "Starting this month, we'll be putting (digital) pen to (digital) paper to share NOTES FROM THE BAND - tiny snapshots into our daily misadventures, from us each month."
Though that sounds promising, last month Shinoda told fans during a Twitch livestream that the band had no plans for new music, albums, or live shows. "I'm just gonna say that much for now," he said. "I say that because anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train, and we're, like, 'No, no, no, no. Don't start up the hype train.' You're gonna disappoint yourself. Don't do that."