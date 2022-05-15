Måneskin Perform 'Supermodel' & Tease New Song At Eurovision 2022

The band, consisting of members Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio, and Thomas Raggi, won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with their song "Zitti E Buoni." Since the win, they have gone on to play American television shows like Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and played the popular Coachella festival in April.

Their latest single follows their smash hits like "I Wanna Be Your Slave" and "MAMMAMIA." The band explained the meaning of the song and how it was inspired by their new life as global rock stars: "We wrote 'Supermodel' after spending the best few months in L.A. At times we were surprised yet intrigued to find how people cared so much about the idea of 'celebrity' and status, obsessing over their looks and connections. We started to imagine an enigmatic Supermodel character. She is really cool, fun and social, yet in reality she is troubled, hiding sadness and addiction. In a way you love her, because she knows how to have a good time, but you also want to avoid her, because she might get you into trouble."