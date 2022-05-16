Antonio Brown Says He Wants To 'Retire As A Pittsburgh Steeler'

Antonio Brown said he wants to "retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler" several years after a tumultuous departure from the franchise in which he found his most NFL success.

"Just wanna retire a Steeler," Brown initially tweeted on Monday (May 16). "Not play jus [sic] retire so we clear."

Brown was traded by the Steelers in 2019 after reports that he was dissatisfied with his situation.

The Miami native was later cut by Pittsburgh's trade partner, the then-Oakland Raiders, prior to ever appearing in a regular-season game, having since spent several games in 2019 with the New England Patriots and the majority of the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with both tenures ending in controversy.