Chicago Mayor Sets Park Curfew For Unaccompanied Minors

In response to a 16-year-old being shot and killed in Millennium Park near "The Bean" on Saturday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has decided to ban unaccompanied minors from the park during specific hours in an effort to prevent similar crimes.

"Earlier this evening, a 16-year-old was tragically killed near Millennium Park. This senseless loss of life is utterly unacceptable," FOX NEWS noted Mayor Lightfoot sharing in a statement on Saturday. "Tonight, a mother is grief-stricken, mourning the loss of her child and searching for answers. My heart is breaking for the mother as she grieves this unspeakable loss."

According to FOX NEWS, unaccompanied minors will not be permitted in Millennium Park after 6:00 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday.

"This new policy will be strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly. All of our residents and visitors under the age of 18 are welcome at the Park during the evening hours as long as they are accompanied by at least one responsible adult," Lightfoot explained.

Lightfoot is also getting Chicago Public Schools involved in the new initiative. The schools' have been asked to spread the word to students, and to urge parents to take the new safety measures into serious consideration.

The Chicago Police Department will trace and deliver criminal charges to any adult who has given a firearm to someone under the age of 18.