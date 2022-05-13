Your Dog Can't Bark For More Than 15 Minutes In This Chicago Suburb

The city of Aurora, Illinois has put a new law in place that determines how many companion animals residents can own at a time, and how many times a dog can bark before owners get fined for noise violations.

According to FOX32, the new law details residents being permitted to own two cats and two dogs at one time. Those who desire to own more than two of each pet will have to fill out an application and submit it to the city's animal control. Along with the number of pets that can be housed under one roof, the city is strict about noise.

FOX32 mentions that in accordance with the new laws, Aurora residents will be fined $100 dollars if it is reported that their dog is barking for more than 15 minutes during the hours of 7 a.m to 10 p.m.

Those reporting a noise complaint will have to show proof via video or audio recording. On the other hand, those applying to house more animals than the limit restricts will have to prove that all of the animals are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

NBCCHICAGO cites the new law as referring to dogs, cats, ferrets, guinea pigs and hamsters. There is also a clause that takes farm animals into consideration.