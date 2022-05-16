Florida Teen Says Getting Arrested Was On Her Bucket List
By Zuri Anderson
May 16, 2022
When it comes to bucket lists, some people have some strange if not interesting future plans. A 19-year-old Florida woman got to knock something off her bucket list recently, according to authorities.
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas, of Homestead, was caught driving recklessly on the morning of May 12, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A deputy spotted a Toyota sedan speeding on Card Sound Road in the Florida Keys and tried to pull her over, but the car kept driving, officials say. Douglas was handcuffed after she allegedly stopped at a three-way intersection at County Road 905.
According to the sheriff's office, the teenager reportedly told the deputy that "getting arrested was on her bucket list since high school." She was jailed on fleeing and eluding charges.
Woman jailed after “bucket list” arrest A 19-year-old Homestead woman was arrested Thursday morning for fleeing from a...Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Thursday, May 12, 2022
Of course, the comment section was rather ruthless with this strange incident.
"My bucket list is to make it to my death without getting arrested," according to one comment. "So far so good..."
"I’m scared to know what else is on her bucket list," another person posted.
"Oh the judge is going to love hearing that!" a commentator says.
"Props for the honesty!" a user wrote alongside a gif of Judge Judy facepalming. "Another reminder folks that the brain is not fully developed until age 25."