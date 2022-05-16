Florida Teen Says Getting Arrested Was On Her Bucket List

When it comes to bucket lists, some people have some strange if not interesting future plans. A 19-year-old Florida woman got to knock something off her bucket list recently, according to authorities.

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas, of Homestead, was caught driving recklessly on the morning of May 12, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A deputy spotted a Toyota sedan speeding on Card Sound Road in the Florida Keys and tried to pull her over, but the car kept driving, officials say. Douglas was handcuffed after she allegedly stopped at a three-way intersection at County Road 905.

According to the sheriff's office, the teenager reportedly told the deputy that "getting arrested was on her bucket list since high school." She was jailed on fleeing and eluding charges.