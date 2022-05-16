Here's How Eminem Feels About Kendrick Lamar's New Album

Eminem isn't the only artist that has given K Dot's fifth studio album high marks. Other rappers like Lupe Fiasco, Lil Durk, Tyler, The Creator, Wale, Denzel Curry and plenty more have all commented with their thoughts about the album. While there's plenty of praise to go around, the album was also met with some negative feedback as well.



Kendrick makes a bold attempt to rap freely about his experiences with trans family members in his song "Auntie Diaries," in which he repeats a gay slur. Although he doesn't intend to demean anyone in particular, the song's lyrics didn't go over too well with some fans. There were also numerous listeners who vented their frustrations about Kodak Black being featured on the album multiple times due to his troubled past.



"I really love Kendrick Lamar’s album!" a fan tweeted. "And that being said, I hate the rapist is featured all over it. I expected better on that front. Like seriously, Kodak is not that damn good for y’all to be ignoring the rape conviction idc."



Despite the mixed reactions, Kendrick Lamar's album is expected to rack up 400 million streams in its first week, which equals out to 325K - 350K copies. If the predictions are correct, then Kendrick Lamar will have the biggest release of the year over Future and Bad Bunny.