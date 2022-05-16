Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Announces 'Last Match' In Nashville

By Sarah Tate

May 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair, also known as "The Nature Boy," is preparing for one last match this summer.

On Monday (May 16), the 73-year-old wrestler-turned-manager announced on Twitter that he was coming out of retirement, sharing a video hyping up "Ric Flair's Last Match," presented by Jim Crockett Promotions. His opponent will be announced at a later date.

The match is set for July 31 at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee, one day after Music City hosts the WWE SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium, per WKRN.

"The rumors are true! I'm going to walk that aisle, style and profile, one last time," he said, adding, "I will prove once again, that to be the man, you've got to beat the man!"

Flair continued the excitement in another tweet showing off his biceps as he gets in top fighting shape for the summer match.

"Age is just a number! Yes, I am 73 but watch in 76 days," he said. "Dare to dream! WOOOOO!"

Often regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, Flair is a 16-time former Heavyweight Champion and two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Tickets for "Ric Flair's Last Match" are available for preorder and go on sale 11 a.m. May 27 here. The match will be streamed exclusively on FITE TV.

