Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Announces 'Last Match' In Nashville

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair, also known as "The Nature Boy," is preparing for one last match this summer.

On Monday (May 16), the 73-year-old wrestler-turned-manager announced on Twitter that he was coming out of retirement, sharing a video hyping up "Ric Flair's Last Match," presented by Jim Crockett Promotions. His opponent will be announced at a later date.

The match is set for July 31 at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee, one day after Music City hosts the WWE SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium, per WKRN.

"The rumors are true! I'm going to walk that aisle, style and profile, one last time," he said, adding, "I will prove once again, that to be the man, you've got to beat the man!"