Mac Miller's Drug Dealer Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison

Another one of Mac Miller's drug dealers, Stephen Walter, has been sentenced to prison for 17.5 years per TMZ.

Walter pleaded guilty to distributing the fentanyl that led to the rapper's death in September of 2018. He reportedly told the courts and Miller's family that he was "truly remorseful" for his actions. Last month Ryan Reavis, another dealer involved in distributing fentanyl to Miller, was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months. He plead guilty back in November to one count of distributing fentanyl. The authorities said that Reavis supplied the fatal oxycodone pills to Mac's alleged drug dealer, Cameron Pettit, on orders from Walter. TMZ reported that Reavis claimed in court he was just a middle man and that he had "no idea" that the pills were counterfeit. Cameron Pettit's case remains pending.

Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, read a statement in court before Reavis' sentencing: "He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there." Reavis was first arrested in Arizona back in 2019, where authorities said they found a fake doctor's notepad, firearms, and drugs including prescription-only pills and marijuana.