NFL Officials To Meet With Deshaun Watson: Report

By Jason Hall

May 16, 2022

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
Photo: Getty Images

NFL officials will reportedly meet with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas this week, sources with knowledge of the meeting confirmed to ESPN on Monday (May 16).

The meeting comes amid the league's ongoing investigation to determine whether Watson violated the NFL's code of conduct.

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions, however, two Texas grand juries have declined to indict him on criminal charges and the quarterback has maintained his innocence throughout the legal process.

The reported meeting comes after CBS Sports' Josina Anderson initially reported that Watson planned to host several of his new Browns teammates in the Bahamas this weekend as part of a bonding session ahead of team-organized activities and the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

In March, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson chose to play for the Browns and waived his no-trade clause ahead of an agreed deal between the Browns and Texans.

The Browns were initially informed that they were out of the running for Watson on March 17, according to multiple reports.

"Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources," Schefter tweeted on March 18. "Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland."

The former Clemson standout requested a trade from the Texans prior to the allegations surfacing and later being ruled out of every game during the 2021 season for "non-injury reasons/personal matter," though never specifically being suspended or placed on any reserve list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.