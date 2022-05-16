NFL Officials To Meet With Deshaun Watson: Report

NFL officials will reportedly meet with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas this week, sources with knowledge of the meeting confirmed to ESPN on Monday (May 16).

The meeting comes amid the league's ongoing investigation to determine whether Watson violated the NFL's code of conduct.

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions, however, two Texas grand juries have declined to indict him on criminal charges and the quarterback has maintained his innocence throughout the legal process.

The reported meeting comes after CBS Sports' Josina Anderson initially reported that Watson planned to host several of his new Browns teammates in the Bahamas this weekend as part of a bonding session ahead of team-organized activities and the upcoming 2022 NFL season.