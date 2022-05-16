Queen Elizabeth Attends Star-Studded 'A Gallop Through History' Event

Cruise introduced a section that celebrated the four nations of the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland). Before presenting he told ITV, "[To] people of all walks of life — not just America but the world — [she's admired for] dignity, devotion and kindness that I have always felt about her," he said. "And [she is] someone who understands her position and held it through a history of 70 years."

According to People Royals, Mirren closed the show by addressing Queen Elizabeth, saying, "For all these years you have carried our nation and have been its heart and drumbeat. Our sincere and most loving thanks."

More Platinum Jubliee events will continue including the Trooping the Colour, a live concert called 'Platinum Party at the Palace,' the Big Jubilee Lunch, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.