Queen Elizabeth Attends Star-Studded 'A Gallop Through History' Event

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth was in high spirits when she attended her continued Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on Sunday evening (May 15) during a televised event called "A Gallop Through History." The special event included an eclectic range of performances from musical performances to horse displays and featured a list of star-studded presenters including Tom Cruise and Dame Helen Mirren.

Organizers told ITV News they weren't sure the Queen would make an appearance at the event, but she made the short drive from Windsor Castle to the event's showgrounds. She pulled up in a black Range Rover to applause from thousands of spectators. She was accompanied by her son Prince Edward. The Queen made her way to the Royal Box using a walking stick while wearing a blue dress, gray cardigan and accessorized with black shoes and a handbag. The Queen was also honored with a standing ovation before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off. According to ITV, the "audience rose to their feet applauding and cheering when the monarch arrived at the arena."

Photo: Getty Images

Cruise introduced a section that celebrated the four nations of the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland). Before presenting he told ITV, "[To] people of all walks of life — not just America but the world — [she's admired for] dignity, devotion and kindness that I have always felt about her," he said. "And [she is] someone who understands her position and held it through a history of 70 years."  

According to People Royals, Mirren closed the show by addressing Queen Elizabeth, saying, "For all these years you have carried our nation and have been its heart and drumbeat. Our sincere and most loving thanks." 

More Platinum Jubliee events will continue including the Trooping the Colour, a live concert called 'Platinum Party at the Palace,' the Big Jubilee Lunch, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.